Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will be remembered with a parade in Greenville later this month.
Rather than two events scheduled in the city during the weekend holiday commemorating King, two local organizations plan to combine their efforts and present a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade at noon on Monday, Jan. 18. The parade hosted by the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and the Greenville Branch of the NAACP will depart the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St., and proceed to the Pilgrim Tabernacle Church, 3620 Washington St., where a celebration service featuring music groups and inspirational speakers will take place.
All federal, state of Texas, Hunt County and city of Greenville offices will be closed that Monday, as will the offices of the Herald-Banner and the Greenville Independent School District. Most banks will also be closed for the federal holiday.
King, a civil rights leader and the creator of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.