For those hoping to land a new job for the holiday season, the Greenville Board of Development may be able to make that wish come true.
At least a dozen businesses are scheduled to be part of a job fair this coming week as employment growth in Hunt County shows signs of slowing.
The Greenville Board of Development/4A Corp. has scheduled a manufacturing/industrial community job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S U.S. 69, Greenville. Companies participating include Sabert, Weatherford, L3 Harris, AB Mauri, Employee Solutions, Express Employment, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Kelly Services, NCH/Mohawk Labs, Rhino Linings, Westrock and Advanced Industrial Metals.
Additional information is available through greenvilletx.jobs.
According to the most recent report from the Texas Workforce Commission, Hunt County added only a few dozen jobs from August to September.
Nevertheless, the employment picture is still far brighter than a year ago. Hunt County’s unemployment rate was listed by the agency at 3.8% in September, down from 3.9% in August. In September 2021, the jobless rate stood at 4.6%.
