A group is being formed to come up with new plans for revitalizing downtown Greenville.
During the Aug. 24 City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Ransom said he wanted to bring individuals together for the to address what was needed in the core of the city now and in the future.
“I’d like to appoint a 16-member committee to look into that,” Ransom said, calling for the Downtown Vision 2022 Committee.
Ransom noted how downtown has seen significant improvements in recent years, from the adding of more than $1.68 million in grant funding, to the creation of streets cape upgrades, the additions of new sidewalks and solar lighting and live entertainment being offered at the Texan Theater, Empty Glass Steakhouse and Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
Ransom recommended the committee be comprised of Council members Tim Kruse, Terry Thomas and Kristen Washington, along with Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall, Dee Hilton, Janeen Cunningham, Luanne Dickens, Bob Landon, Derek Price, Lonny Schonfeld, Greg Sims, Gail Sprinkle, Randy Tarpley, and Byron Taylor.
Tarpley and Hilton would serve as co-chairmen of the committee.
Ransom also recommended the panel work alongside the Main Street Manager, City Planner and Tourism Manager for the City of Greenville to come up with ideas and proposals and return with their findings by December 2022.
The establishment of the committee was approved on a unanimous vote of the council.
