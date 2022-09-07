Bright and early on Saturday, Sept. 17, hundreds of cyclists are expected to meet in Greenville and fill the square by the Hunt County Courthouse to begin the 26th annual Cotton Patch Challenge bike ride.
Though boasting seven different routes, ranging from six- and 12-mile “family friendly” routes to advanced 61- and 74-mile treks, the bike ride will only be one component of the festivities in Greenville that day. The Cotton Patch Challenge will be followed by the city's third Lee Street Jamboree, which will feature a variety of vendors, food and musical entertainment.
The Cotton Patch Challenge will start at 8 a.m. by the courthouse, with check-in starting at 6:30 a.m. in front of Landon Winery. Participants can register the morning of the event and also ahead of time online at www.bikereg.com/cotton-patch-challenge.
To show the riders proper hospitality, the routes will feature eight rest stops providing snacks, bottled water, music and the encouragement of cheer squads. Port-a-potties will also be situated throughout the course.
After completing their routes, cyclists will be offered complementary fruit smoothies when they return to the courthouse.
The Cotton Patch Challenge is a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Greenville, which provides support to multiple area non-profits, including: Women in Need, CASA, FISH, Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center, Raffa Clinic, Community Seeds, Bras for the Cause, Hope Center, Remember for Me, The Salvation Army, Hunt County Pets Alive, DrugFree Greenville, Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Bob Wills Fiddle Festival, and Boy Scouts of America.
“We really want as many people as possible to participate this year, especially for the family friendly six- and 12-mile routes. The six-mile is only $10,” said Rotary Club ride chair Katy Ridge. “This year, there's no limit on how many people who can register like there was in 2020 because of COVID.”
As the bike ride winds down, the Lee Street Jamboree will fire up at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. One of the main components of the Jamboree will be its vendors, who are to be spread out over four blocks on Lee Street (from King to Stonewall Street).
In addition to the vendors, each block will also feature performances by musicians, who will take turns playing two-hour sets at their booths.
“Throughout the event, each block will have a different musician performing, so people can really hear a lot of different music as they shop and eat at the restaurants,” said City of Greenville engagement coordinator Bridget Saxton.
Musicians who are scheduled to perform include country artist Cody Cresswell, guitarist Dan Rangel, keyboardist Chris Jordan, hip hop saxophonist Clarence Riley, cover duo Mitch n Stick, and multiple singers/songwriters including Janis Diane Thomas, Caleb Shreve and Connie Hall (aka. Copper Ring).
The jamboree will also feature a kids zone, complete with bounce houses, face painting and other attractions, on the corner of Lee and Wesley Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.