Visitors to this weekend’s Downtown Stroll Holiday Edition in Greenville will have an opportunity to get a jump on their Christmas shopping.
The Downtown Stroll is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday.
Businesses and organizations in the downtown area will be staying open later than usual. Many of the stores are already decorated for Christmas and are offering holiday deals.
Those taking the stroll Saturday should expect to experience multiple open houses, refreshments, special offers, product demonstrations, live entertainment and more.
Visitors can check out the dozens of downtown area merchants, including art, chocolates and multiple pop up shops at Uptown Forum; appliances, electronics, furniture and more at Crawford Smith; unique and Texas-themed gift items from Greenville Boutique and Gifts and Mary of Puddin Hill; crazy deals and discounts at Krazy Lotz and much more.
If they get hungry, shoppers can check out any of multiple downtown restaurants.
Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/DowntownGreenvilleTX/
