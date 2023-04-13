A rally in Greenville this week is hoping to make local residents aware of the growing deadly threat posed by fentanyl in Hunt County.
Friday is Fentanyl Poisoning and Awareness Day in Hunt County. The second annual Fentanyl Awareness Rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse, which is the two-year anniversary of the death of Cheyenne Little.
Her mother, Misty Greer-Little, created the Fiercely Fighting Fentanyl Poisoning (3FP) organization in an effort to raise awareness of what is rapidly becoming a deadly epidemic nationwide.
The Texas Department of State Health Services lists fentanyl as a powerful synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Prescription fentanyl is safe when taken as prescribed by a doctor to treat severe pain.
Recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. and Texas are linked to illegally made fentanyl, which is often added to other substances like counterfeit pills, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Even in small doses, fentanyl exposure can cause a life-threatening overdose. Since 2019, fentanyl-related deaths among Texans have increased more than 500%, according to the state agency.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 77,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses during the 12-month period between October 2021 and October 2022.
Cheyenne, 26, died after taking a fentanyl pill, thinking it was hydrocodone.
Greer-Little has noted that Hunt County suffered eight fentanyl-related deaths in 2022, two of which involved people who were 18 years old or younger.
At least three deaths have been reported so far this year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Narcan, 4 milligram (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription, use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose.
Greer-Little handed out 100 doses of Narcan at 3FP’s Fentanyl Awareness Rally in 2022 and has given away at least 100 more.
Additional information on the rally and 3FP is available online at https://www.facebook.com/weare3FP/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.