Downtown Greenville will soon be the scene of the first-ever Hunt County Birthday Bash.
Planned for Saturday, April 15, the bash will be a sort of “combo event” comprised of multiple sub-events, including the annual Keep Greenville Beautiful (KGB) Home & Garden Show (at the Texan Theater this year) and will end with The Voice of Hunt County vocal competition at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA).
“We were planning on organizing a downtown stroll, but we decided to make it a larger event that could include more of the community,” said Angela Hebert of the Downtown Greenville Merchants group. “The date also coincided with Gear Heads for Christ’s Happiness Parade and was close to the county’s birthday (April 11, 1846), so it became a birthday bash.”
The planned schedule of events for the Hunt County Birthday Bash is as follows:
• 8 a.m. – KGB downtown clean-up, starting at the Farmers Market. Call 903-441-1399 for details.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – KGB Home & Garden Show at the Texan Theater.
• Noon – Reading of Birthday Bash proclamation.
• Noon – Downtown Scavenger Hunt starts. Will involve taking “selfies” at various downtown landmarks.
• 2-6 p.m. – Downtown Stroll, with several downtown businesses participating.
• 2-3 p.m. – Parade line-up.
• 3-4 p.m. – Happiness is Hunt County Parade.
• 4-6 p.m. – Antique car exhibit and remote-controlled car exhibition.
• 7 p.m. – The Voice of Hunt County vocal competition at the GMA.
