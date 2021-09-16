Downtown Greenville will be the center of fun and entertainment Saturday, with the Lee Street Jamboree.
The Emerald City Band is set to make a return appearance during the event, which will also have activities scheduled between 9 a.m.and 4 p.m.
The Jamboree will include the Cotton Patch Challenge Bike Ride, merchandise vendors, food trucks, an art show at Texan Theater, a Kids Zone presented by Family Fellowship Church, the Emerald City Band concert starting at 3 p.m. and a Gellyball Zone.
Northeast Texas GellyBall is hosting the zone, which will require an extra fee to play. GellyBall Blasters shoot a soft gel ball, which bounce off kids or simply disintegrate, leaving no stain, mess, or sting.
Downtown merchants and restaurants will also be open and welcoming visitors to the Jamboree.
Note, many downtown streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.