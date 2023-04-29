This Thursday, downtown Commerce will be filled with vendors selling a variety of handmade clothes, accessories and home décor items, as well as a wide range of edible goodies for the city’s second “Pop-Up Shop.”
A pop-up shop is an event in which one or more businesses set up shop in a temporary location. Pop-ups can be beneficial to these businesses in a variety of ways, as they can serve as a showcase for online businesses that don’t typically sell products in person or they can boost awareness of a business in a new “test market area.” For these reasons, pop-ups have been increasing in popularity across the country for the last few years.
The Commerce Pop-Up Shop is organized by the Commerce Downtown Alliance, and it will be the city’s second-ever pop-up.
“We had this same event last October and downtown came alive,” said Kathy Campbell of the Commerce Downtown Alliance. “The sidewalks were crowded with people, downtown businesses (with permanent locations) stayed open and there were 21 pop-up vendors located inside the various businesses.”
Thursday’s pop-up in downtown Commerce will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Businesses and other locations in downtown Commerce that will be housing the pop-up vendors will be the Masonic Lodge, Too Good!, Cork & Brew, Shear Relaxation, MUGS on the Square, 903 Designs, Brown & Brown Insurance, and the “grassy lot” between MUGS on the Square and Little Bit Country.
Announced pop-up vendors for the event include:
• Ashley’s Creations (chocolate chip cookies, candied pecans, earrings)
• Emerald Twins Boutique (women's apparel)
• Funky Fresh Rags (clothing, accessories, and inspired items)
• Sweet Treatz (famous fried pies and muffins)
• The Marigold Creative Studio (handmade earrings made from clay, resin and more)
• The Silver Filly (women's clothing, home goods, accessories)
• Woodfrost Publishing (children's books by local author David Canzoneri)
• Huffman Farm Supply (flowers, planting, hanging baskets, etc.)
• Designs by Jo (handmade clay earrings)
• Paparazzi Accessories ($5 jewelry)
• The Restoration House (charcuterie boards, wine bags, gifts)
• Chio's Creations (tumblers, key chains, t-shirts, custom Commerce High School and A&M-Commerce items)
• Commerce Lil' Angels (pancake mix)
• Quaint Cookie (decorated sugar cookies)
• Sandra's Tamales (homemade tamales)
• Thomas Family Farm (flower bouquets, cutting boards, wood trays)
• The Bracelet Babe (jewelry)
• Fire & Water, LLC (wax melts, container candles)
• She Shells (seashell suncatchers and windchimes)
• Mockingbird Cookie Company (decorated cookies, cookie kits, drop cookies)
The event will also feature Guarantee Bank’s “Welcome Bus,” which will provide music and will be the scene of multiple give-aways.
In addition to the pop-up vendors, permanent downtown businesses that will remain open for the event include: Roaring Nutrition, The Antique Shop, Lex & Co. Boutique, Daygobah, Dos Laredos, The Bargain Box, Too Good!, Shear Relaxation, The Shop, MUGS on the Square, 903 Designs, McKay’s Country Kitchen, Brick Row Music, Cork & Brew, Huffman’s Farm Supply, and Jerald Thomas Antiques.
