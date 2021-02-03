One year ago, a Rowlett man allegedly drove to the Texas A&M-Commerce campus, shot and killed two sisters and wounded a small child, an act of violence which stunned the campus and the entire community.
Jacques Dshawn Smith remains in custody while awaiting trial for the murders, as well as another shooting death at another North Texas university. He is expected to receive a new attorney soon, as his original defense counsel has stepped down from the case.
Smith, 22, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in April of last year on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons involving the Feb. 3, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Commerce campus. He has pleaded not guilty and a trial date has not yet been set in the case with the 196th District Court.
The office of Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. issued a motion with the court Dec. 15, waiving the death penalty if Smith is found guilty, in which case he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Smith remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond. Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is held in the Hunt County facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
Smith was being represented by an appointed defense counsel through the West Texas Regional Public Defender for Capital Cases program. The agency had filed more than 40 defense motions in the case, but has since filed to withdraw as the office does not handle capital murder cases where the death penalty is not being sought. The motion was scheduled to be considered this week.
Following the deaths in Commerce, Smith was taken into custody in Rowlett and is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts. An arrest warrant was obtained through the use of surveillance and witness tips.
Smith and two other Rowlett residents, Jalin Hargrove, 23 and Earnest Rogers, 26, and Anfernee Rader, 24, of Mississippi, were also indicted in Denton County in March, 2020 with capital murder in connection with the death of Steven Daniels on Dec. 31, 2019.
During the search of the Rowlett residence, evidence was located that connected Smith as well as the others to the Denton case. Denton detectives then applied for a secondary search warrant for the residence.
