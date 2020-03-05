One week ago today, a large fire heavily damaged the McNatt family ranch northwest of Greenville and severely injured Tipper McNatt as he attempted to battle the blaze.
Efforts are underway to raise funds to help pay for McNatt’s recovery.
Multiple departments responded to the fire early on the morning of Feb. 27 on FM 903, which destroyed the ranch’s barn, along with tools, a tractor, hay bailer and more.
Morgan McNatt organized a GoFundMe page, explaining how his father was hurt.
“During the process of attempting to put this tragic fire out, he suffered third degree burns on his hands, with burns around his face and head,” Morgan said. “In this effort, he also inhaled an enormous amount of hot air and smoke, severely damaging his lungs.
Tipper McNatt was transported by air ambulance to Medical City Plano.
“Currently, he is in ICU in a medically induced coma while his body attempts to heal,” Morgan added. “Tipper has always been a light that lit you up no matter who you were. He is always willing to help, give the shirt off his back, and always there to uplift you with a rock ballad if needed. Tipper may not ever get to play guitar or sing like he used to due to his injuries, but our goal is to help our dad get back on his feet and help him with rebuilding his life and assisting with the medical recovery.”
The page — gf.me/v/c/ffwr/help-tipper-get-back-on-his-feet — had raised almost $3,100 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Donations are already being accepted through the American National Bank, 5809 Wesley Street, in Greenville.
