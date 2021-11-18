With the holiday season rapidly closing in, the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Hunt County campaign is already working overtime to try and provide toys and gifts for local children who may not otherwise have a Christmas.
“We’re struggling,” said County Coordinator Teri Roundtree, as she looked over a newly opened warehouse in downtown Greenville, which had several large boxes awaiting donations.
While some of the containers had respectable amounts of items in certain age groups, thanks to early donations and Roundtree scouring stores ahead of time, others sat nearly empty. The bins designated for girls ages 8-14 were particularly scarce.
“We’re in desperate need of all toys, but especially for girls of that age,” Roundtree said.
Toys For Tots Hunt County provided toys and gifts for 2,469 in 2020, when the drive was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are wanting to help about 2,500 children this year,” Roundtree said.
The campaign got a big boost Wednesday morning, as Innovation First donated $35,000 worth of the company’s popular HEXBUGs.
But Roundtree is asking for the public’s assistance, with multiple opportunities scheduled in the days after Thanksgiving.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County, along with the Hunt County Jeep Club, are hosting a “Fill The Jeep” event between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley Street in Greenville.
• One week later, on Dec. 11, Toys For Tots Hunt County is presenting a Poker Run/Toy Run at the Tin Cup Tavern, 3667 East Interstate 30 in Campbell. Those attending are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or bicycle.The poker run registration starts at 9:30 a.m. leaving the Tin Cup Tavern by 10:30 a.m. and the day will also include a 50/50 raffle, live auction and barbecue.
Additional information on Toys For Tots Hunt County is available by calling 903-458-9339 or online at https://HuntCountyTX.ToysforTots.org/
