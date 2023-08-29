With hot, humid conditions likely to continue in Texas for awhile, the “dog days of summer” may linger a little longer than is typical.
With these conditions exhausting not only humans but their animal companions as well, dog water sports organization K9Wave and K-9 Pro Dog Training in Greenville will soon host a dock diving competition for dogs of all breeds and experience levels to enjoy.
Organized by K9Wave, two competition events will be staged in the evenings of Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at K-9 Pro Dog Training in Greenville.
Types of competitions that dogs will be able to participate in include “TidalWave” (long distance jumping off the end of the dock after a toy or floatable bumper, “LowTide” (which measures the time between when the dog’s back feet leave the dock and when they bite a bumper that’s suspended over the water), and “HighTide” (which is similar to LowTide, but is a distance competition, rather than a speed competition).
On both days, rounds of TidalWave are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., followed by a round of LowTide at 10 p.m., and finally a round of HighTide at 11 p.m. Those who have dogs who are new to dock diving can arrive early for a pre-competition training.
“We would love for people to come with their dogs so they can try it out,” said Lise Strum with K9Wave. “A lot of people aren’t aware of how fun dog sports can be for their dogs, but they usually fall in love with it and the relationship between the person and their dog becomes so enriched.”
Those who would like to register their dog in the competition can do so online at www.https://www.k9wave.com/events/. People who enter will also need to provide up-to-date vaccination records for their dogs. As for those who would like to attend the event as spectators, admission will be free.
“We hope people come out because [dock diving] is one of the few high-energy outside activities you can do with your dog in the heat of the summer,” K-9 Pro Dog Training owner Geneva Sieffert Fain said.
