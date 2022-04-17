The City of Greenville is offering local residents an opportunity in the coming week to safely get rid of their unwanted paper items for free.
The annual City of Greenville Shred Event is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane, from 8 to 11 a.m., or until the truck is full.
Greenville residents may bring up to three banker size boxes of paper to be destroyed for free. A banker box weighs about 30 pounds when full of paper. Those dropping off items are asked to remove all binders or clips before having the documents shredded. It is not necessary to remove staples.
All documents will be shredded on site. The shredded paper is recycled.
Participants will need to show proof of address and for a safety measure remain in their vehicles. City employees will remove the boxes from the vehicles and then return the empty boxes to the owner.
Anyone needing additional information can contact Deputy City Secretary Carla Coldacre at 903-457-311 or coldacre@ci.greenville.tx.us, or City Secretary Carole Kuykendall at 903-457-3130 or ckuykendall@ci.greenville.tx.us.
