Some of Hunt County’s leaders are hoping to demonstrate just how much love can be found here while raising money to support local organizations.
Micah McBay, the city of Greenville’s tourism manager, is promoting the upcoming “The Hearts of Hunt County” campaign, an initiative backed by the Leadership Hunt County committee. McBay announced the effort during the 102nd annual Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet on Feb. 17.
The concept involves offering sales of crafted heart statues that would be placed outside of local businesses and agencies.
Similar concepts have been implemented in Kansas City, Missouri, and in San Angelo, where scores of sheep statues are displayed throughout the city.
McBay said he observed them firsthand when he lived in San Angelo, where the program was a big success.
“They have more than 100 sheep established, and they are decorated in all sorts of ways,” McBay said.
Once an individual or business sponsors a heart, they can display it in any way they choose. Some may just want to emblazon their company’s name. Others might want to go all out and have the statue elaborately designed, McBay said.
The statues would be created by the renowned Stromberg Group in Greenville. It is expected they would cost $1,500 each, with $500 of each purchase going to an as-yet-to-be-determined nonprofit group. The cost of the heart statue would be tax deductible.
Although the campaign is barely off the ground, the idea has already gained interest, according to McBay.
“We already have six hearts ordered,” he said.
For an optional cost, buyers could utilize the services of an artist in the creation of hearts.
“Then they can be really artsy,” McBay noted, adding that he hopes hearts will be placed at locations across Hunt County, although he expects most will appear in Greenville.
“Because Greenville is the heart of the county,” he said.
The heart was chosen as a symbol to help spread love throughout the community.
“And the people of Hunt County have heart,” McBay said. He hopes the initiative will take root as an ongoing campaign.
Additional details about “The Hearts of Hunt County” are expected to be released in the near future. McBay said anyone interested in learning more can call his office at 903-457-3126 or the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at 903-455-1510.
