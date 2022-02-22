It was a moment long awaited – in fact a year longer than usual as the Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet looked back Friday at some of the city’s business highlights
They called the gala “A Moment in Time,” and the moment belonged to renowned businesswoman and volunteer Luanne Holloway Dickens, who was named Greenville’s Worthy Citizen, one of the city’s highest honors.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s banquet was cancelled. On Friday at Innovation First, 2019 Worthy Citizen Mayor Jerry Ransom, and 2016 Worthy Citizen Terry Thomas announced Dickens as the award’s recipient.
Dickens is a long-standing member and Ambassador of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and a board member for more than 20 years.
She is a past board member of the United Way of Hunt County, is a regular supporter of Bras For The Cause and has been involved with the Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest since its inception.
Dickens is an active member with the Altrusa Club, serving in multiple roles, including as chairperson for the Tour of Homes fundraiser and is a founding member of the committee to ReBuild Downtown Greenville.
As the owner of Greenville Floral & Gifts, Dickens initiated the Make Someone Smile event locally, creating and delivering hundreds of beautiful floral arrangements made by hand and hand-delivered will be given residents of Greenville Health & Rehab, Briarcliff Health Center, Colonial Lodge, Harrison House and Legends Healthcare.
She also promoted and participated in National Good Neighbor Day, giving away dozens and dozens of roses, absolutely free to anyone who promises to keep one and give the others 11 to different people – spreading goodwill and friendship in the community.
Already the owner of the successful Greenville Floral and Gifts and the Greenville Boutique, Dickens decided to bring back the iconic Mary of Puddin Hill to Greenville, opening a new store in downtown Greenville in October 2020.
Among other awards presented during Friday’s event, Stenson Sanders was named as the Chamber Member of the Year, Chasen Carpenter was named as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Project Frost was chosen to receive the Community Investment Award, while the Herald-Banner and the Law Offices of Morgan and Gotcher each received awards for their longevity as businesses in Greenville.
