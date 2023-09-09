On Thursday, Greenville ISD’s robotics program received a very special gift in recognition of its students’ hard work and accomplishments over the years – a donation of a retired bomb defusal robot from the DFW Airport Police Department.
The 800-pound, military-grade ANDROS Wolverine robot was manufactured by Remotec and officers with the DFW Airport PD have expressed appreciation over the fact the robot has begun a new chapter in life as a unique learning opportunity for young robotics students.
“I think it’s great that it’s getting into the hands of young people that can be shaping the future of the robots for people after us,” said officer Tom Scarabelli.
The donation was received by Greenville High School’s Robowranglers, a team that competes in events sanctioned by FIRST Robotics. Each year, FIRST Robotics reveals a new game for which teams have to strategically design and build robots.
With accomplishments that include two world championships (one in 2008 and another in 2018), the Robowranglers hope to use their Wolverine to gain insight on how to build better competition robots.
“One thing we have never tested in FRC (FIRST Robotics Competition), is a four-degree [-of-freedom] articulating robot that has four different joints,” said Robowrangler Rhett Maner. “I’d love to do that on our robot and I’m excited to see how that works.”
Generally, a four-degree-of-freedom robot is able to grab an object, lift it, move it horizontally and set it down or “hand it over.”
“It brings an entirely different perspective on new jobs and opportunities that come along with robotics,” Maner said.
In addition to helping the Robowranglers with their designs for competition, the Wolverine robot will likely also provide students in GISD’s regular robotics classes with the real world applications of what they’re learning.
“I can use this in just about every single class of mine,” said Greenville High School robotics instructor Corey Bankston. “It takes every bit of our different curriculums and brings it all together.
“We appreciate it beyond belief. This is just one more way the community is helping our students learn and grow,” Bankston added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.