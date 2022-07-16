A dispute over electrical service between one of Greenville’s largest developers and Greenville Electric Utility System (GEUS) has landed in court.
EEE Development LLC, a corporate entity doing business as Ellis Homes, alleges that GEUS has refused to install electrical service to a new residential subdivision until EEE first allows installation of GEUS Internet and cable service.
A temporary restraining order was filed Wednesday against GEUS, and the petition was granted by District Judge Andrew Bench. A hearing on a permanent injunction is scheduled next week in the 196th District Court.
EEE attorney Brent Money told the Herald-Banner that GEUS is essentially extorting his client.
“GEUS is attempting to leverage their electric monopoly to force builders to pay for their cable and Internet infrastructure,” Money said. “Other cable and Internet providers pay for their own infrastructure. Distortion of competition in this way is unfair to everyone involved, especially customers who end up bearing the costs for a provider of a service they may not even want.”
GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks said the legal dispute arose from a misunderstanding of new GEUS policies and that she expects everything to be cleared up soon.
In its application for the temporary restraining order, EEE alleged that the dispute stems from the installation of utility infrastructure for Phase IV of its Stonewood Estates subdivision.
“It is usual and customary for developers to install electricity infrastructure at developer’s expense,” said the petition filed by Money. “It is not usual and customary for developers to install cable and Internet infrastructure and there is no written policy. Some developers have exclusive agreements that only a certain provider’s infrastructure will be installed, giving that provider an effective monopoly in that neighborhood, similar to the monopoly that GEUS enjoys on electric service throughout the city.”
Money argues that in neighborhoods where a developer does not have an exclusive agreement, the usual practice is for the developer to notify cable and Internet providers when the underground infrastructure is being installed so that each provider can install their own infrastructure.
Money said AT&T and Spectrum installed their cable and Internet infrastructure in Phase III of Stonewood Estates, but GEUS failed to do so before the trenches were closed and concrete was poured.
The petition alleges that infrastructure installation has begun on Phase IV of the subdivision and must be completed before home construction can begin. However, EEE was notified by GEUS that they would be required to install GEUS cable and Internet infrastructure at EEE’s expense before GEUS will install electricity infrastructure to the neighborhood.
“If defendants withhold electrical service from EEE, the cost will be enormous and unascertainable,” the petition said. “However, even if such damages were ascertainable, they would likely not be collectible due to the sovereign immunity of the defendants.”
Hooks told the Herald-Banner: “All GEUS cable and Internet policies and practices are developed to protect that investment and ensure reliable, low-cost services are available for current and future residents of Greenville. Due to the rapid growth in the community, GEUS has evolved practices to ensure that new developments are not delayed due to GEUS infrastructure installation. Communication related to these new practices have led to a misunderstanding of facts. GEUS is actively working to resolve this developer’s concerns. We are confident this issue will be resolved soon.”
