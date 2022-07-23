Local developer Ellis Homes and the Greenville Electric Utility System (GEUS) have patched up their differences.
The two sides reached a settlement Thursday morning before a hearing was to begin over whether the developer would be granted a permanent injunction against GEUS.
"We are pleased to have settled this lawsuit against GEUS quickly so that my client can get back to work building the best homes and neighborhoods in Greenville,” said attorney Brent Money, who represented EEE Development LLC, which does business as Ellis Homes. “My client has had a good working relationship with GEUS for years at all levels and is ready to move forward in a cooperative spirit now that this misunderstanding has been resolved."
Said GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks: “GEUS is pleased that the miscommunication between the utility and EEE Inc. has been clarified,"
EEE Development alleged that GEUS had refused to install electrical service to a new residential subdivision until EEE first allowed installation of GEUS Internet and cable service.
GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks has said that the incident that prompted the litigation was based on a misunderstanding of new policies in place by the company and that she expected everything to be cleared up soon.
Under the settlement agreement reached Thursday, GEUS denied each and all claims alleged in the original petition. The utility agreed to provide EEE Development with the installation of all cable and Internet infrastructure at its cost when the developer opens the electric conduit. GEUS will provide electrical service when the developer is ready. GEUS also agreed to continue to grandfather projects under development and EEE Development dismissed the suit.
