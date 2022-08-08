Some Hunt County residents were able to enjoy a brief thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and there are increasing chances for additional rainfall in the forecast during the early part of this week.
However, even with the scattered precipitation, Hunt County remains under an extreme to exceptional drought and a ban on outdoor burning remains in effect until further notice.
• As of Monday morning, 225 counties in Texas were reported to have under burn bans, including the entire north Texas ares. Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, with a high near 98. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
There is another 20 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. tonight, with a low around 77 and then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with a high near 93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.