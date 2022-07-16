The brief rainfall that fell over portions of Hunt County on Thursday morning did little to ease severe-to-extreme drought conditions, and the county remains under a ban on outdoor burning.
All surrounding counties were also under burn bans Friday, and the upcoming forecast offers little hope of relief.
No severe weather was reported with Thursday’s showers and thunderstorms, although there were some reports of frequent lightning and small hail. Majors Field, the city of Greenville’s airport, officially recorded three one-hundredths of an inch of precipitation, not nearly enough to make a dent in the county’s severe drought conditions. It was the first measurable rain recorded locally in weeks.
Even with the rain, the Texas A&M Forest Service placed Hunt County under a “very high” fire danger Thursday. The agency predicts the county will be under “critically dry” conditions by Monday.
The National Weather Service forecast does not include any more precipitation for Hunt County for the next week. Temperatures are expected to continue to rise into the triple digits each afternoon.
Hunt County’s ban on outdoor burning prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Multiple fire departments were reported to be fighting grass and brush fires in Hunt County as of noon Friday.
