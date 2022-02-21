A Rockwall County man was being held Friday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center on charges of being in possession of child pornography.
Jalon Hakeem Williams, 19, of Fate was taken into custody Thursday morning by officers with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography. Williams was being held in jail Friday in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Shannon Morel said the case was being investigated by the Royse City Police Department. Police Lt. Nick Dial said the arrest was based on a warrant issued from the Criminal Investigations Division involving a juvenile victim.
Williams allegedly posted nude photos of a juvenile to his Snapchat account, according to Dial. The incident allegedly occurred on the grounds of Royse City High School, which is in Hunt County.
It was not immediately known whether Williams has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts.
The charge is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
