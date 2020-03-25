At least two governmental entities in Hunt County were reported to be considering postponing their municipal elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said both of the entities were to discuss and possibly take action Tuesday night on the status of the May 2 balloting.
“That would be the Greenville ISD and the city of Greenville,” Martinez said, adding he had also been contacted about others who may also move to delay their elections until November.
“I’m just waiting for their response,” he said, adding that his office would be prepared to proceed in either case.
There is one opposed race for the Greenville City Council on the upcoming ballot.
Incumbent Place 3 Councilmember John Turner is facing Ciara Washington, while Tim Kruse was unopposed in seeking the Place 4 seat.
The May ballot was also to include a proposed property tax freeze for homeowners aged 65 and older, and the other for the legalization of the sale of liquor for off-premises consumption.
Five people are vying in two contested races for the Greenville Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Incumbent District 2 member Trena Stafford is facing Anji Taylor, while Janna Stephens, Michael Phillips and Scott Potter are competing for the District 3 seat. Tish Woodruff was unopposed in seeking the District 4 post.
April 2 is the last day to register to vote for the May 2 election, with early voting scheduled April 20-28.
