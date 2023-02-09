Aspiring vocalists have about two more weeks to prepare and submit a song to prove they can be “The Voice of Hunt County.”
The upcoming competition serves as a fundraiser for CASA for Hunt County and works similarly to the NBC Television show “The Voice.”
There will be three phases of judging. In the first phase, contestants submit songs for which a team of judges will listen and evaluate, narrowing down the entries to a maximum of 20.
The second round will be on April 14, as the singers perform live before an audience with the judges in chairs with their backs turned.
Just like on the television program, should a judge choose a contestant to be on their team they will turn their chair around. In the event of more than one judge turning their chair, the contestant chooses the judge, with a maximum of four contestants per team, or 12 total.
On Saturday, April 15, after having worked earlier in the day with their judges, contestants will perform before a live audience.
Each audience member will be able to purchase voting tokens in support of their chosen contestant(s) with each token counting as one vote.
During intermission, the top five vote contestants will be decided from the submitted tokens and will compete again with voting following the last contestant to sing.
Tokens from the final round will then be tallied to decide who will be named “The Voice of Hunt County” and win a $1,000 grand prize.
Contestants wanting to participate the should visit the website thevoiceofhuntcounty.com for instructions and to complete and return the entry form by Feb. 24.
