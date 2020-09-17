With less than two weeks left to go to file for the 2020 Census, two adjacent counties were among the best in Texas in filling out the forms on their own.
Hunt County residents did not do so well, with less than six out of 10 households self-reporting.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported that according to the final results, a total of 59.8 percent of housing units in Hunt County had self-reported to the Census, good enough for the 41st spot among the state’s 254 counties.
That doesn’t sound so bad until you compare it to Rockwall County’s 73.2 percent self-response rate, which was good enough for second place on the list, or Collin County’s 72.7 percent rate, which earned the third place spot.
Fort Bend County came in first, at 74.1 percent.
Hopkins County was 31st, at 60.5 percent.
Workers with the 2020 Census have been going door to door, attempting to reach households who have yet to respond.
The U.S, Census Bureau recommends making sure residents make sure the individuals have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
The deadline to sign up for the 2020 Census is Sept. 30.
The 2020 Census is due to be delivered to the president and Congress in December with redistricting counts to be submitted to the states in March of next year, to allow for the redrawing of everything from legislative districts, to commissioners and city council precincts based on population changes.
Additional information about the Census is available online at 2020census.gov/.
