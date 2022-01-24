Hunt County residents have less than two weeks to make sure they are registered to vote in the March 1 primary elections, or to make sure they have the correct information on their registration form.
Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to register to vote for the election, through the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville, on online through VoteTexas.gov.
Meanwhile, the Hunt County Republican Party has scheduled two candidate forums in Greenville.
• Residents will want to double check their registration cards, as city, county and state government officials have approved redistricting measures in the wake of the increases and shifts in population as a result of the 2020 Census.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also recently approved the purchase of new machines from the company in June 2020, the first purchase large scale purchase of voting equipment for the county, as more voting precincts will be in effect for the primaries than ever before.
The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
• The Hunt County Republican Party and Hunt County GOP Club are hosting a political forum, featuring candidates for Congressional Districts 3 and 4, starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 in the Paul Mathews Auditorium at Greenville High School.
A second forum, featuring the candidates for State Senate District 8, State House 2, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, County Commissioner Precinct 2 and County Clerk, is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the high school.
