Trina Sanders Coldiron notes that in 2021 there were 534 reports of elder abuse, and 349 actual Adult Protective Services (APS) investigations for elder abuse in Hunt County.
“I often say that Hunt County does such an amazing job taking care of our children, but when it comes to our elderly population we lack tremendously,” said Coldiron, director of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) in Hunt County.
As a way to heighten awareness of elder abuse, Hunt County’s senior adults are asking residents to “Go Purple!” this week.
SCRPT in partnership with the Hunt County Senior Service Alliance are hosting an Elder Abuse Awareness Day event at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the SCRPT offices, 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
The event is designed to help bring awareness of elder abuse in Hunt County and is scheduled to include the reading of a proclamation by the Hunt County Commissioners Court as well as recognizing survivor stories. Lunch will be provided.
Additional information on Wednesday’s event, as well as the services provided by SCRPT is available at https://www.scrpt.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.