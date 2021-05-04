Hunt County residents plan to join Thursday in observances of the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer, with ceremonies scheduled at the Hunt County Courthouse.
Rev. Melva Hill with Ebenezer Baptist Church, who helps organize the annual event along with the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, said the event will be conducted at noon on the north side of the courthouse.
“In the event of inclement weather, it will be held at the First Baptist Church,” Hill said. “We certainly need the prayers.”
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer event is “Lord, Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty” from 2 Corinthians 3:17.
Thursday’s event is scheduled to be an interdenominational service. Local clergy and laity are expected to participate in prayers for local, state and federal governments, as well as for government leaders, youth, schools and the community as a whole.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
