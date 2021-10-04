Native Texan and travel writer Mary Walker Clark took a particularly meaningful trip five years ago.
Then, when she returned to her home in Paris, Texas after the 12,000-mile journey, the retired lawyer wrote a book about the quest which had turned out to be an enlightening sentimental journey.
Recently, Clark gave a presentation about her book titled “Landing in My Present” at the Commerce Public Library. Although she completed the book and it was published in the spring of 2020, she was not able to promote it until 2021 because of the pandemic.
Like so many other children of veterans, Clark learned very little about her father Charles Walker’s military service while he was alive. He returned to Plainview, Texas after World War II, married and became the father of four sons and a daughter.
All she and her brothers knew was that he had been a pilot who flew over what was known as the “Hump.” But in 2001, an aunt awakened Clark’s curiosity about her father’s history. The travel writer began to do research about the Hump, and she determined to travel to India and then on to China to follow her father’s wartime experience.
Early in the war, experienced pilot Walker taught student pilots to fly. After assignments in Africa, he became one of hundreds of Allied pilots who flew the “Hump” over the Himalayas from the Assam Valley in India to Kunming, China. Because the Himalayas are the highest mountains in the world and the weather so dangerously unpredictable, this flight was the Army Air Force’s most dangerous airlift route.
Still, it was the only way to get supplies to Chinese civilians and to the Chinese forces fighting Japan.
“Japan had taken over all the ports, so the Hump transport pilots delivered gasoline to China,” Clark said. “The mountains were certainly tall enough, but that was not even the main problem. Cold fronts barreled down from Siberia and through the Gobi Desert. The fronts would hit the Himalayas and then warm fronts came from the Indian Ocean. There were enormous amounts of moisture and if the plane was high enough, there would be ice. They lost many planes because of icing. A plane, most often carrying gasoline, left every 15 minutes. They flew pretty much in instruments 80 or 90 per cent of the time.
“In August 1945, my father’s copilot for one mission was a man named Mont Jennings. He was from Lubbock, Texas, only 45 miles away from my dad’s home in Plainview. This was my father’s last of the 150 flights that he completed over the Hump. The two West Texans met on the other side of the world!”
After Clark’s father died in an accident at the age of 49, she regretted that she had never learned about his wartime experience.
“My aunt happened to meet Mont Jennings in 2001,” she said. “He remembered pilot Charles Walker who was from Plainview. She had the foresight to record an interview with Jennings. When I got the cassette, I learned what life was like in India at that time and what it was like to fly the Hump. Right then, I said, ‘I’m going there.’ It wasn’t right away, but finally, in 2016, my husband and I and my oldest brother Mack and his wife Jan—the four of us—made the trip.”
After flying to India, they eventually followed her father’s path to the distant base at Misamari where he was stationed. From the airfield at Misamari, Walker had flown to Kunming, China over the “Hump.” Clark and her family members were able to experience flying over the awesome Himalayas in a Bhutan Airlines plane.
After their arrival in Kunming, the travelers toured the Kunming City Museum, which has portions of the facility dedicated to the Flying Tigers and to the Hump Operation. They also visited the Hump Restaurant, which had a mini-museum of World War II memorabilia, and the beautiful Hump Memorial located in Kunming’s Jiaoye Park.
“Landing in My Present” combines Clark’s description of her trip with an in- depth biography of her father. Her memorable trek to follow her father’s war experiences, along with research and reminiscences from friends and family members—notably those “poignant and humorous” emails from her four brothers—allowed her to discover the heroic man who was her father.
