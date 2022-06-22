The current Hunt County grand jury is set to convene this week for its final session.
The grand jury is scheduled to meet Friday for the sixth of its six scheduled monthly sessions.
The current panel has issued more than 200 indictments since it was seated in January.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine it did not see sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The specifics of the cases that are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until such time as the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
A new grand jury will be seated in July and will conduct a six-month session through the end of 2022.
