One area man has made it his life’s work to create the symbol of the Easter holiday.
Jerry Giesler of Cumby builds handmade crosses, which he sells at area arts and craft shows and at his shop, Cross Haven.
“It was a hobby at first, starting in the year 2013,” Giesler said. “Later on, it has been more of a calling from Our Savior as the years went on by to bless the customers and patrons with my creations.”
Giesler, 30, is currently laid off from his full-time job as a sandblaster at Environmental Tanks & Containers, which has given him more time to build his elaborate crosses.
“I source my wood boards from my friends Jeff Wallace of Sulphur Springs Quality Cabinets, James Head of A Plus Landscaping Greenville and a number of really good friends in Greenville and Cumby to name a few,” Giesler said. “Oh yes, sometimes from Pittsburg if there are wood boards available up for bid.”
He adds an artist’s touch to each of his creations.
“I sometimes aim for high-end materials like genuine leather, hairy cowhides, cast iron pieces, ornate beads, small crosses, Swarovski Crystal’s, crushed turquoise, sterling silver jewelry, horseshoes,” he said. “How long it takes to make a piece depends on the material used, the complexity of the finished piece, and the overall labor it takes to put it together. I currently have 107 crosses and 30 wall signs made in March and this month so far.”
Steve Duncan of Sulphur Springs is one of Giesler’s fans.
“Jerry is one of our favorite local artists as far as his cross-work is concerned,” Duncan said. “We have bought a few from him and they look beautiful in our home. He is very passionate about his work and can tell you all the information you need about where the wood came from and what type of wood it is that he works with. He is constantly looking for new ideas to make crosses and is a wonderful person.”
Giesler sells his works at various vendor events in his hometown, in Greenville and Sulphur Springs.
“Lately, I’ve expanded my range to include Alba and Edgewood and may extend to Rockwall and Canton soon,” he said.
But his grand expansion plans have hit a snag as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Oh yes, significantly,” Giesler said. “It is affecting my sales income and vending events. The March 2020 Art Market at Texan Theater, Spring Home and Garden Show at the civic center, and the Blackjack Grove Day this May in Cumby have all been postponed due to the pandemic. Any future endeavors with Canton may not happen due to scheduling conflicts with my work.”
In the meantime, he still intends to sell his products on his Cross Haven Facebook page.
“And I’m also considering setting up an Etsy soon,” Giesler said.
