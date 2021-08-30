“I grew up watching spaghetti westerns,” said Cumby resident Bradley Conner. “The western has always been one of my go-to things as an artist, and I like to do portrait art. With me, it’s going to be western art or Biblical art.”
Conner’s latest oil painting revisits the 1965 comic western feature “Cat Ballou,” which starred Jane Fonda as Cat Ballou and Lee Marvin in his Oscar-winning dual role as Kid Shelleen/Tim Strawn. Playing against type, acclaimed dramatic actor Marvin steals the film as broken-down, drunken gunslinger Kid Shelleen, who rides his equally tipsy horse.
As he began painting Marvin as Kid Shelleen during early August, Conner offered a running Facebook update on the progress of his work. He started on August 6 with sketches of a horse and rider with the note, “On the easel...oil on canvas...name that western.”
Next, on Aug. 7, he noted “Another few bricks in the wall later.” Then, on August 10, “Current progress on canvas from a scene in the western comedy ‘Cat Ballou.’” On Aug. 15, “Work in progress. Details, details everywhere.” Finally on Aug. 17, “A little crispening and it will be ready to dry.”
Before he worked on the “Cat Ballou” painting, Conner completed another movie tribute, a 24-by-30-inch composition featuring the main characters in “Tombstone,” the lauded 1993 western drama which tells the story of lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell), his brothers Virgil (Sam Elliott) and Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Wyatt’s friend Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer). During the 1880’s, the Earps and Holliday took part in the famous O.K. Corral gunfight.
“When I was going to college at Texas A&M University-Commerce, I was trying to get away from western art,” Conner said. “I did modern art and sculpture, but as I got older I decided that this is Texas, and I’m Texas born and raised so I can do Texas art!”
Conner started doing art when he was quite young.
“My mom got me canvasses, an easel, paint and pencils,” he said. “I started doing portraits when I about six-years-old. It was mainly drawing. I did portraits of my family—my mom and dad and my grandparents. I didn’t get into painting until I was older. First, I painted with acrylics and then I started using oil. Now I only do oils. It’s true that it is a difficult medium and it takes years and years to learn; my first oil painting took two years to complete.
“You can muddy your oil real quick if you don’t know what you’re doing. After a mistake, you might have to wait for a month for the painting to dry to be able to start again.”
As a teenager, Conner started working as a carpenter and contractor with his father. But later on, he was also able to attend college.
“I studied Painting/Fine Art at TAMU-Commerce for three years, but I had to drop out after my wife died,” he said. “At one time, I had been pushing myself into considering doing art and not carpentry, but then I had to pay the bills. I had to get my kids through school. But I’ve always continued painting, and I’ve done quite a bit of sculpture as well.”
Over the years, Conner has completed a number of commissioned paintings. Last winter, he painted Daniel Starks and his baby son Alex. The painting is based on a photo which was taken when Starks returned home after being stuck in Dallas for a week during last February’s winter storm.
Carpentry has been a family tradition for the Conners.
“I worked with my dad as partners for 35 years,” he said. “My grandfather was a carpenter also. It’s down the bloodline. I’ve built log cabins, high end villas, fancy offices and penthouses. I’ve done work at airports and constructed all kinds of houses. I’ve traveled all over the U.S. as a contractor and carpenter.”
Using his father as a model for Geppetto, Connor created a painting of the storybook carpenter as he carved Pinocchio.
“Because he was a carpenter all his life, in a way he was Geppetto, and I was Pinocchio,” Conner said. “Now I’m a Geppetto. My son has worked with me quite a bit, but right now, he’s working in security.”
After finishing his “Cat Ballou” painting, Conner is ready to start another movie cowboy- themed piece of art.
“Next on the easel is Tom Selleck in ‘Quigley Down Under,” he said.
