By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
“Taking care of people through food makes them feel loved,” explains foodie and cook extraordinaire Karen McClellen. The longtime Greenville resident continues to bless her friends and acquaintances with special meals as well as her signature cheesecake.
“For the Lone Oak Fall Festival, I was asked to provide dessert for 200 people,” McClellen said during a recent interview. “So I made 216 mini-cheesecakes.”
At the Hunt County Fair, her cheesecakes have garnered lots of ribbons, and she won a Better Homes and Garden Test Kitchen Award for her “Appetizer Cheesecake Ole.”
Not only is she known for her cheesecakes locally, she also has fans overseas.
“Over the years, I made cheesecakes that my husband James gave to his customers at work from England and Italy,” she said. “I also served cheesecake to the visiting British and Scottish soccer coaches when they came to Greenville for the weeklong YMCA British Soccer Camp every year for 10 years. Then when I was a Cub Scout leader for my son’s troop, our scouts partnered with a British scout troop.
“When James and I traveled to London, I froze and packaged several cheesecakes and dropped them off to friends who were expecting them. Also, we met a British man who worked for the Ministry of Defense who said, ‘I’ve heard about your cheesecakes and how wonderful they are.’ So I told him, ‘I happen to have one with me,’ and I ended up serving him too!
“Cheesecake is my specialty, but when I eat in a restaurant, I usually get cream brulee or chocolate mousse. Still, when I was in New York, I did have to try New York cheesecake.”
On her online foodie page titled “Perched Atop Mom’s Kitchen Stool,” McClellen presents photos and recipes of her exquisitely plated meals and deserts. For example, a typical family dinner might include ‘Stuffed Butterflied Pork Chops, filled with Gouda Cheese and Capicola, a Granny Smith Apple and Nueske Bacon Compote, and Roasted Brussel Spouts’ or ‘Herb Grilled Flat Iron Steak with Chimichurri, Asparagus Risotto and Grilled Veggies.’
She introduces the “Perched” page by expressing her conviction that cooking can equal caring.
“As far as I can remember, my love for cooking began in my Grandmother and Great- Grandmother’s kitchen,” she said. “Every visit was a mouth-watering experience and one filled with lots of love. I spent many a time perched atop Mom’s kitchen stool, learning their ways of cooking that sometimes included their personal secret ingredients. As I grew up, married and began my family, cooking became the way to gather as a family, whether it’s with family, friends or our church activities. I hope someday that my children and theirs will treasure the ‘Kitchen Stool’ as much as I have.”
Besides making gourmet meals, McClellen enjoys going old school and preparing some of her grandmother and great-grandmother’s homemade comfort foods such as Salisbury steak, chicken and dumplings, salmon croquettes and peas and new potatoes in cream sauce.
“I would like to do a cookbook based on my grandmother and great-grandmother’s recipes,” she said.
When McClellen expressed interest in attending culinary school 40 years ago, a German chef told her that women had no place in the kitchen!. But even as a young wife, she managed to fulfill her passion for creating appetizing cuisine and entertaining.
“James was working on his Master’s degree at Baylor, and I was a church secretary,” she said. “I cooked meals for church meetings, and we even had a sit-down dinner for 16 people in our tiny apartment.”
Eventually the McClellens settled in Greenville, and their family increased to three sons and a daughter. Fast forward to the present, and the couple are now grandparents to a boy and a girl.
After completing a degree at East Texas State University with a major in computer science and a minor in nutrition, McClellen expanded her culinary experience by enrolling in a catering class at Richland College.
“Driving to class once a week was hard, but it was worth it,” she said. “We had our finale at the Dallas Museum of Art with ice sculptures, entertainers and, of course, food. I wore a blue dress which I call my Princess Di dress.”
For a time, McClellan and her friend Holly Narramore Dodds ran a catering business called Celebrations.
“We were busy,” McClellan noted. “We catered events for clubs, and we delivered meals to individuals and businesses. We did the food for dances at the E-Systems Rec Hall as well as for the Cotton Baron’s Ball.”
Through Wesley United Methodist Church, McClellen frequently shares her cooking skills. During the pandemic, she taught a Zoom “Covid Cooking Class” for the church’s youth group. She worked at the church’s pancake breakfast for the Carver Cool Cats and contributed scrumptious deserts for the Wesley UMC Christmas Market. She worked with the Feed My Sheep ministry for the homeless and helped to keep the church’s food Blessing Box stocked.
Over the years, she enhanced her foodie lifestyle by attending cooking classes and getting to meet famous chefs.
“When James asked me what I wanted for my 30th birthday, I told him that I wanted to go to K-Paul’s,” she said. “He didn’t know what I meant until I explained that I was talking about K- Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, Chef Paul Prudhomme’s restaurant in the French Quarter in New Orleans. We went there, and it was everything that I expected. I even got to go into the chef’s test kitchen. Chef Paul was wonderful.
“Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, is one of my favorite female chefs. I met her, and she signed her cookbook, ‘Barefoot Contessa: How Easy Is That?’”
As a dedicated Anglophile, McClellan enjoys traveling to England and cherishes all things British. She especially treasures her close relationship with a prominent British chef.
“Darren McGrady, the former personal chef for Queen Elizabeth and for Princess Diana, is a good friend of mine,” she said. “Anytime he’s doing a demonstration, cooking class or fundraiser, I try be there to hear his stories about the royal family. He’s a world-renowned celebrity who left England after Princess Diana died and came to live in the Dallas area. The personable Chef McGrady catered my mother-in-law’s 80th birthday party at her home in Garland. She was treated like a queen!”
While accepting the title of ‘foodie,’ McClellen includes a caveat.
“I’m a cultural foodie,” she said. “Travel and culture expand my horizon. I like to eat all kinds of food.”
Her Facebook pages include a mix of international foods such as Italian (Zuppa Toscana), French (Peach and Blueberry Galette), Spanish (Gazpacho), German (Jaeger Schnitzel), British (Fish and Chips in a Guinness Malt Vinegar Batter), Mexican (Pollo Chipotle y Crema/Creamy Chipotle Chicken), Greek (Tzatziki and Zatar Pita Bread) and Indian (Chicken Curry).
By creating meals that are “colorful, fresh and tasty,” McClellen turns cooking into an art, and she always stirs in that special ingredient—a large dollop of Love!
