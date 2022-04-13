Creativity can be delicious.
That's the idea behind the Culinary Arts Luncheon coming to the Greenville Farmers Market on Saturday, May 7 as part of the Hunt County Festival of the Arts.
The come-and-go luncheon served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include a curated meal prepared by local epicurean talents and Greenville High School's celebrated school culinary program. Guests will enjoy the charm of dining al fresco in historic downtown Greenville along with a live DJ Serena McHenry, who calls herself DFW DJ Lady.
The menu will include chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, bread, bread pudding, and iced tea.
"The arts don't just have to be about paintings and performance," said Byron Taylor, a local art supporter who is helping to organize the luncheon. "Good food is an art in itself, and we're thrilled to showcase the local culinary talents in our community."
Tickets are limited and can be purchased for $18 at GreenvilleTX.fun. Click on "Register for an Activity" and select "Special Events" to find the tickets and more information.
A wide range of creative activities are scheduled in Greenville on May 6-7 as part of the Hunt County Festival of the Arts. Events include a Color Blaze run, live music, a theatrical performance, artwork for sale, and more.
The festival was inspired by the late Dennis Strickland, a Greenville resident who saw art and creativity everywhere he looked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.