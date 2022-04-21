A capacity crowd on hand for a special session of the Hunt County Commissioners Court on Wednesday supported a homestead property tax cap on properties within the county owned by residents who are 65 years and older or disabled.
Many at the meeting expressed being overwhelmed with the rising assessed values on their properties and are concerned about paying the associated taxes.
Shirley Thomason said she manages an apartment complex with most of her tenants senior citizens on fixed incomes. Thomason fears many might end up homeless if the current property tax situation continues.
“Because some of us will not be able to pay the taxes on these things that we have worked and strived to pay for,” Thomason said. “That’s why we’re here. We need some tax relief and we need it before it is too late.”
Joanne Hill said some people in the county are already wondering whether to stay in their homes or move.
“If I have to leave my house, the rent on an apartment would be as much or higher than what my house payment is,” Hill said. “So it is lose-lose in that respect.”
County Judge Bobby Stovall said he understands the frustration but stressed it should be focused not on the commissioners court but toward Austin.
“Your problem is not with local officials,” Stovall said. “The state keeps pushing down what they are approving down to the taxpayers, because that is the only way they can afford to raise the money.”
Directives adopted by state lawmakers already make up approximately 65% of the county’s entire budget, Stovall said.
“Every time they pass a law, it costs the taxpayers of Hunt County,” he noted.
The large audience was there to back a proposal offered by Mark Hutchins, county commissioner for Precinct 1. Although many taxing entities within Hunt County, such as cities and school districts, already have homestead property tax exemptions in place for seniors. Hutchins’ proposal, if approved, would apply to Hunt County property taxes.
James Evans helped generate the turnout for Wednesday’s meeting and said he realizes commissioners would be facing an uphill battle.
“You’re talking about this, and that is all I can ask you to do this morning,” Evans said. “Figure out what you can do and do it; that’s all we ask.”
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said he had spoken with the commissioners previously about such a measure and outlined a few directions they can take. Ray said the commissioners can either vote on their own to implement such a cap, or they can wait and accept a petition bearing signatures from 20% of the county’s registered voters in the most recent statewide election. A successful petition drive could force the issue to be placed on an upcoming ballot.
“There are some additional things they want me to look at,” Ray said, noting there are “four or five questions” that must be answered, such as whether the exemption would be only for those 65 or over, for disabled residents, or both.
Ray said it is unlikely such a referendum could be ready in time for the November election, in which case it would be up for consideration in May 2023. Ray hopes to present the information before the commissioners at the next regular session on April 26.
