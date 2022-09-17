Greenville residents and their four-legged, furry friends are just a little bit closer to having a bigger, newer facility for low-cost dog and cat vaccinations and sterilizations.
On Thursday, the process of clearing 2.5 acres of land adjacent to the Greenville Animal Control Shelter began in preparation for the construction of a new building for Cause for Pause.
The clinic’s soon-to-be new home was made possible by the estate of the late Sandy Berger, who had made multiple monetary donations to Cause for Paws during her lifetime, as well as the City of Greenville, which transferred ownership of the piece of land to the non-profit.
The project of building the new facility had its genesis when the executor of the estate, Sue Ann Harting, introduced Berger to Cause for Pause Director Michelle Youtz.
“When I was talking to Sandy about what she wanted to do, she said that she had given to Cause for Paws, so I got Michelle's contact information and got them together to talk,” Harting said at the groundbreaking celebration Thursday.
“Sandy and Michelle got along, and even Butch (Sandy's dog) didn't bite her, so he liked her, too,” Harting added with a laugh. “So, she decided to build a clinic for Michelle.”
Realizing that buying a vacant lot for the facility could prove to be quite expensive, Harting decided to approach the city manager's office about vacant lots owned by the city.
“They asked us if we were familiar with a few acres of land directly next to the animal shelter that they called 'The Cedars,' so the location was just perfect for it,” Harting said.
As of July, Cause for Paws had provided nearly 105,000 rabies vaccinations, about 34,000 spays of both dogs and cats and more than 25,500 neuters since opening in Greenville in 2003.
“Personally, I can't say how much this means to me,” Youtz said. “When our clients crowd into our current building (4400 Moulton St.), one of the things they always say is, 'Y'all need more room,' so I feel very blessed that the city believes in me.”
In addition to providing funds for the new Cause for Paws clinic, Berger’s estate also gave a generous donation to the Greenville Animal Control Shelter to upgrade the cat shelters from small, simple kennels to spacious 6 feet tall by 3 feet wide by 3 feet deep “cat condos.”
“One of the things Sandy decided she wanted to do was make some cats happy, so we asked Brandon (Krodle, shelter supervisor) about what he'd like to do with the extra funds, and we decided on the cat condos,” Harting explained.
In addition to installing the new cat condos, the animal shelter’s cat area has been repainted and decorated in a rainbow of bright colors to make it more inviting to families looking to bring a new cat into their home.
“We're wanting to find some art students or someone to come paint a small mural as well,” Krodle said.
