The Uptown Forum in Greenville will be the scene of a “Holiday Fun” event this Saturday in which families can find unique gifts, many of which are made locally, or participate in fun activities.
One of the highlights of the event will be a book reading by Commerce-based author Rick Parent, who will be reading from his new series of children’s books, all about his experiences of sharing his home with wolves.
Parent’s career as an author began with “The Hunter Chronicles,” which was published in 2018 and was about his first wolf, which he named Hunter. About 16 years later, Parent adopted his second wolf, a female pup he named Windsong, which is the subject (and “narrator”) of his series of children’s books, collectively titled “Windsongs.”
“Where Hunter was majestic, Windy is goofy, childlike and innocent, trusting everyone,” Parent said in regard to how Windsong inspired him to try his hand at writing for children. “Also, so many kids have inhibitions that come from fear, so a lot of the series centers around Windy learning how to not be afraid, both from her mother, and later from Hunter.”
Another free activity at the Uptown Forum’s Holiday Fun event will be an ornament painting workshop led by Greenville artist Rachel Ingram.
“Kids will get little ceramic disks and they’ll be given step-by-step instructions on how to paint different animals on them, and they’ll get to keep the ornaments when they’re done,” Ingram explained.
As an artist, Ingram mostly works with water-soluble oil paint, watercolors, and water marbling. Much of her work is strikingly colorful.
“The last two years of my life have been pretty traumatic, so I try to focus on things like hope, peace and joy with my art,” Ingram said.
At the Forum, Ingram will also be joined by her daughter, Clara, who will be doing face painting.
The Holiday Fun event will also include photo opportunities with The Grinch and the Greenville Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star will be holding a gift wrapping fundraiser. Money raised through the gift wrapping will go towards scholarships and other donations from the organization.
Many of the businesses at the Uptown Forum will also be open for business during the event, with shoppers being able to buy:
• Homemade chocolates and other sweet treats at Cheesebrough & Campbell;
• Original art by Hunt County-area artists at At the Top Art Gallery;
• Candles and other gifts at Lenor Cole, and;
• Breakfast or lunch at Fiddle & Fork.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the ornament making workshop and face painting beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.