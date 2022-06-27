On Saturday, June 11, three members of the talented and creative Canzoneri family were honored at the Brick Ceremony at Authors’ Park next to the Commerce Public Library. Children’s book author David Canzoneri, his son Bryant Canzoneri and his daughter Christina Darty were the latest recipients to have their names inscribed on commemorative bricks.
“I’m overwhelmed to be in the company of these who have been honored,” Campbell resident David Canzoneri said following the ceremony. Each brick in the walkway in front of the gazebo includes the names of celebrated Hunt County authors and artists such as Otha Spencer, Fred Tarpley, Bill Martin, Jr., Theodore Hansen, Gordon Thomas, James Conrad, Michael Odom, Jerry Dodd, June Harris, Debora Schubert Lytle, Anthony Harris, Karl Umlauf, Barbara Frey and many others.
Following his children’s books “Brush Your Little Pearly Whites” (also available in Spanish as “Cepilla Tus Perlitas Blancas”) with illustrations by Christina Darty and “So Did I” with illustrations by Bryant Canzoneri, the writer’s upcoming book for kids will be “Tick Tock Tickle Bug!”
“The new book will have a rhyming sequence that should appeal to Head Start and Pre-K students,” David Canzoneri said. Besides writing books, he creates accompanying lesson plans for teachers.
“I’m working on the illustrations for ‘Tick Tock Tickle Bug’ now,” graphic designer Bryant Canzoneri said.
Christina Darcy, who has a BFA in painting from Texas A&M University-Commerce, talked about the Brick Ceremony.
“It is definitely an honor,” she said. “I grew up in Commerce and went to school here. I’m so thankful to be part of this after seeing all the names on the brick walkway.”
THE BRICK CEREMONY
In the past, the area next to the Commerce Public Library at Park and Main Streets was an unattractive mix of trash and weeds. Commerce’s Jim Bob Latham (1946-2021), a longtime educator who served as a Hunt County commissioner for 16 years, and Paul Zelhart, professor emeritus and assistant dean of graduate studies at Texas A&M University-Commerce, led in the creation of a small park to replace the unsightly lot.
Part of the beautification process included making walkways of “sacred bricks” from Commerce’s streets that were built during the 1920s. After many of the streets were paved, the old bricks were removed and saved.
A gazebo was erected in 2001, and the site was named “Authors’ Park” to celebrate authors and artists. Each year since 2004, bricks have been engraved with names and dates to recognize those chosen as recipients. The engraved bricks replace the plain bricks in the walkway.
So far, 62 authors and artists have their names engraved on bricks. After a pause of two years because of COVID-19, the ceremony resumed during June 2022 when the Canzoneri family were honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.