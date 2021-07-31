A Rains County man has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Wednesday evening fatal automobile crash.
Nicklas Allen Gagliardi, 37, of Point, was arrested by officers with the Greenville Police Department following the collision along Interstate 30, which he was alleged to have caused deliberately.
A report from the police department said that at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road, with multiple vehicles involved. A Texas Department of Public Safety Officer reported witnessing the crash and other witnesses reported Gagliardi,intentionally rammed the victim’s vehicle causing the victims to crash.
A male passenger in the victim’s vehicle died as a result of the collision and the driver was transported to a Dallas-area hospital. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.
As of Friday morning, Gagliardi was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $100,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count and $7,500 bond on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison. Aggravated assault is a second degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
Both charges also carry an optional fine of up to $10,000 upon conviction
It was not immediately known whether Gagliardi has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.
