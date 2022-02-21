Brooke Ashley Craig pleaded guilty Friday to murder in connection with the shooting death of a local child four years ago.
Jury selection was conducted Monday in the 196th District Court to decide Craig’s punishment.
“She plead guilty to count two of the indictment,” said Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker, referring to a newer indictment filed in November. “She has plead guilty to the charge of felony murder.”
Craig, 30, had previously been charged with capital murder as well as lesser counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 28, 2017, death of Kaden Green, 7.
Authorities alleged that Craig fired a gun at a car in an attempt to kill Cameron Castillo. Instead, the round hit the child and killed him.
Craig remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $1.3 million bond.
