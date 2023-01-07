As Hunt County approaches its fourth year of dealing with COVID-19, hospital officials say they are still seeing the virus and its multiple variants spreading, along with rising numbers of flu and RSV cases.
But Lisa Hill, development and marketing communications director for Hunt Regional Healthcare, said the hospital here was prepared for the surge.
“An uptick in patient volumes was expected for the winter time and we are starting to experience that uptick, but precautionary moves have allowed us the ability to handle the increase in patient volume,” Hill said.
Hunt Regional stopped issuing daily and/or weekly COVID-19 updates in mid-February 2022 after the last major surge of the virus was alleviated, but Hill said officials still kept an eye on the situation.
“We have never stopped tracking COVID/flu numbers and efforts are being made daily to manage the medical needs of our communities,” she said. “We are working now to further increase our inpatient bed capacity so that we are positioned to handle the continued growth in patient needs.”
Hill said the numbers are sent daily to the Hunt County Health Department.
David Alexander of the Hunt County Office of Emergency Management said the actual numbers of cases are difficult to quantify.
“Yes, Hunt Regional still sends any positive COVID cases, but there are so many other agencies that do COVID testing that we never see,” Alexander said. “Plus now that COVID is not quite as extreme, many people will do home test kits, and if they have it, they will just wait it out for the week and only go to the doctor if it gets real bad.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports that there have many variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and the original strain that triggered the pandemic in 2020 may not even be around anymore. It was supplanted by the Alpha variant followed by the Delta variant followed by the Omicron variant, which may continue to be replaced by other emerging variants.
The state agency reports that the variant breakdown in the North Texas region mirrors that of different COVID-19 strains prevalent across the state.
An update from the New York Times, posted Friday morning, indicated Hunt County is reporting an average of 25 new COVID cases per day, with 5,743 new cases being reported across the state daily, an increase of 28% during the past two weeks. A total of 62% of Texans were reported fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hill said the first line of defense remains with individuals in Hunt County.
The community can help to decrease the spread of COVID, influenza and other transmissible diseases by practicing routine hand washing, avoiding large crowds if susceptible, and seeking medical care quickly if symptoms become severe, she said.
Health care professionals also urge people — especially those susceptible to severe illness such as elderly people or those with compromised immune systems — to get COVID-19 booster shots the latest flu vaccine.
