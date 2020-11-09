The board of directors for the Greenville Entertainment Series announced Saturday that the concerts they had planned for December and January will be postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.
In a press release sent out by the board, it was explained that both the Carpenters Christmas Concert (originally scheduled for Dec. 6) and the Barbra Streisand Tribute (originally planned for Jan. 30) would be rescheduled for a later date.
"The sentiment was that not having the artists perform in December and January was the right thing to do for everyone’s safety," said Elaine Yznaga, the Greenville Entertainment Series board co-president. "The artists are eager to bring their shows to the GMA stage when it is safe to do so.
"This has proven to be a very challenging year for everyone," Yznaga added. "The entertainment industry has taken a very hard hit. We hope the shows will go on in 2021."
While both concerts were planned to take place at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, their delay does not yet apply to upcoming scheduled performances at the GMA that are not part of the Greenville Entertainment Series, GMA Manager Kevin Banks explained.
For that reason, Greenville Theatre Works’ original production, “The Yee Haw Jamboree,” is still set to run Nov. 20-21, and magician C.J. Johnson’s show is still planned for Dec. 18.
Concerts planned for 2021 as part of the Greenville Entertainment Series that are still planned to take place as scheduled are the Tribute to Neil Diamond (Feb. 20), Atlantic City Boys (March 27) and Vinyl Radio (April 26).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.