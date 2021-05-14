Three different Hunt County murder cases had their trials moved Wednesday, as the Hunt County courts continue to work on resetting their schedules in the wake of a year long hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt County currently has 10 capital murder and murder trials pending, with four manslaughter cases and multiple armed robberies, aggravated assaults, child trafficking and more major felonies awaiting trial.
• Carl Allen Welch had jury selection scheduled Monday in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench reset the trial for July 26.
Welch has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder involving the 2014 death of Terry R. Cale of Wills Point.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett has pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder of multiple persons involving the February 4, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M-Commerce campus. He has pleaded not guilty. Judge Bench set Smith’s jury trial in Hunt County for October 4. Smith remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond. Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is also being held in the facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
• Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder involving the reported January 25, 2020 road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Trial in the case had been set for July 12, but was reset Wednesday to begin on February 21, 2022.
