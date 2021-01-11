Editor’s note: This week’s edition features Greenville ISD board member Aletha Kruse, and next week’s edition will feature Aletha’s husband, Greenville City Council member Tim Kruse.
Aletha Kruse serves on the Greenville ISD board, and her husband, Tim Kruse, was sworn in as a member of the Greenville City Council in November. Instead of referring to them as a “power couple,” Aletha prefers a softer description.
“I would say that it’s interesting to have two family members serving in these positions at the same time,” she modestly replied during a recent interview.
Aletha married Tim in 2007 and moved to Greenville. Her original civic interests began with the Bowie Elementary School PTA.
When her daughter, Faith, was in the fourth grade at Bowie, Aletha volunteered to be in charge of the Fall Festival.
“Then I became the PTA president at Bowie, and it snowballed as I continued to be involved in PTA at other Greenville schools,” she said. “My son Jacob is in the eighth grade at Greenville Middle School, and my niece Calyx, who is part of our family, is in the fourth grade at Lamar Elementary. Now 18, Faith is a senior at the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas.”
Her continuing interest in the Greenville ISD made Aletha ponder a run for school board.
“I was still trying to decide 30 minutes before the deadline whether or not to file,” she said. “I gave my application to Amy Wade with just a minute to spare. I was concerned for the plight of the students and the teachers. The district had budget problems and teachers were leaving the district.”
Aletha was elected and has become a dedicated representative of Place 6 on the Greenville ISD board.
“My kids have had some amazing teachers here in Greenville,” she said. “Those educators have really sculpted them and helped them, not just with academics, but socially. It was important to have an adult accept them just as they are. Those things came from teachers, and it is my passion to support them. I wanted to do more, and the school board gave me that opportunity. We need to take care of the teachers; they are a huge part of our community.”
School board member Tish Woodruff has served on several boards with Aletha.
“Aletha has a servant’s heart and is always willing to help others,” Woodruff said. “She is passionate about our schools and community and is always looking for ways to make things better. She is a kind, generous person and I am blessed to call her a friend.”
The Kruse family became revered in Hunt County for their patriotic tributes during Memorial Day and the Fourth of July with what became known as the Greenville Flag Project.
Their first effort entailed placing flags along the route of the funeral procession for firefighter Todd Krodle.
Next, before Memorial Day, the Kruse family filled in the gaps along the route where the Greenville Rotary Club had placed American flags.
“It all started with the flags,” Aletha said. “The first year we added 100 flags to the existing Rotary flags, and this year we had 1,400 flags.
“When we decided to put flags along the Audie Murphy overpass, I realized that crosses should be there also. We got the list of the Hunt County soldiers who died during all wars, and we assembled 267 crosses. Lots of people came over to help our neighbor Mike Speight, who had all the equipment and material to build the crosses. We painted them in our front yard. That first year, we had laminated nametags for each. Since then, we have tried to make the crosses look better. Last time, we did a whole new design to make them more sturdy, and this year we will be drilling a little hole at the top of the cross for the flag.
“Even though it’s very hard work to put out the crosses and the flags, it’s worth the effort because the people of Greenville have been so supportive. When someone stops to tells us about a veteran they knew or about their own memories, it gives us a big reason to continue our work.
“The best time to see the crosses is in the early morning when the sun is coming up. I recommend that you drive through the area on a clear morning with the dew visible.”
“If I were to describe Aletha in one word, it would be ‘advocate,’” says Greenville resident Tracey Fields. “As a school board member, a neighbor and as a friend, she is always looking for a way to help. She empathizes and advocates for those in need.”
As a Park Street resident, Aletha volunteered with the Park Street Historical Association. She and her family continue to help with the Park Street Fourth of July parade and with the Park Street Wagon Rides during the Christmas season.
Park Street neighbor Jana Rose praised her friend.
“Aletha is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and the Kruses are best known for the Greenville Flag Project,” Rose said. “Aletha is hard-working and does a lot for the community, for her family and is always willing to help someone out. We are fortunate to live next door to Aletha and Tim.”
The infamous 2020 had its way with the Kruse family, but it also provided a bit of compensation.
“We have two businesses that have to do with entertainment — Entertainment Rigging and Entertainment Staffing,” Aletha said. “It was tough for us. Because of COVID-19, all concerts and large events were canceled in 2020. Our major clients are not doing anything. Ordinarily, Tim is on the road the equivalent of seven months of the year.
“Then in February, we had a hot water leak that sprayed for three weeks. It destroyed the foundation and the floors. We moved out of our 120-year-old house into a hotel and then into a house that wasn’t big enough for our family. We did not get to move back home until Oct. 15.
“Despite everything, Tim and I were able to be closer than we had ever been since we’ve been together. We made it through a not such a good year economically, but emotionally it was a very good year.”
