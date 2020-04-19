Hunt County lost almost 1,000 jobs between February and March as the local unemployment rate surged to its highest level in years because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of people reported on the job last month was still higher than during March 2019, but the jobless figures are only expected to continue rising in the months ahead, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Earlier this week, TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez, during a live Facebook briefing, said that since the week ending March 14, the agency has helped more than 1.2 million Texans file for unemployment benefits.
“That is a year-and-half worth of claims in just a month’s time,” Gamez said.
The TWC reported that on Monday, April 13, alone, $183 million in benefits were paid out, as $600 payments began on Monday.
The local surge came after several months of record employment.
There were 41,576 people reported by the agency as employed in the county during March, a loss of 970 jobs from the 42,726 people reported as employed during February. The total still represented an increase of 172 positions during the past 12 months.
A total of 2,088 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during March, an increase of 518 people since February, and 554 more people than in March of last year.
The number of people filing for unemployment in Hunt County last month was the most recorded by the Texas Workforce Commission during March since 2014, when 2,453 people filed, while the unemployment rate was the highest for the month since 2015, which saw 4.7 percent unemployment.
Gamez said he is aware that callers are getting frustrated in trying to contact the TWC because of the unprecedented volume, but asked for patience.
“The Texas Workforce Commission will help them and everyone that is qualified will receive benefits,” Gamez said.
The office of the Greenville Workforce Center of Workforce Solutions of North Texas is taking phone calls at 903-454-9350 and is available via email at greenvilleworkforce@dfwjobs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.