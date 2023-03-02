The Hunt County Courthouse has used its original windows for more than 90 years, but it will have to wait a little longer before they can be repaired.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court decided Tuesday to seek formal bids on a project to restore the decaying windows at the courthouse.
The commissioners were expected Tuesday to award a contract to Restorhaus, which had been identified as the only company available to do the expensive, labor-intensive work.
County Auditor Bruce Ballard, however, had previously asked whether the county should formally seek a request for a proposal (RFP) on the job.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said that is now the plan.
“That particular project is going to be bid out,” Ray said. “That is going to be a little while.”
Once a contractor is finally secured, the work will likely be conducted at night, due to the use of harmful chemicals used in the process.
Because the courthouse, built in 1929, is listed under the National Register of Historic Places, the windows cannot simply be replaced with modern ones.
Instead, they must be removed, repaired and renovated to historic specifications and then reinstalled. The Texas Historical Commission had recommended three firms that would be able to perform the work.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said one of the companies declined to take on the project and one did an inadequate job when offered a sample restoration of a window, leaving Restorhaus as the only option.
Restorhaus had estimated the cost to do all the windows on the first four floors of the courthouse at just under $2.6 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.