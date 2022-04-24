A historic downtown Greenville building and one of Hunt County’s tallest structures may be in store for changes.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected Tuesday to consider naming a committee to examine proposals for renovations to the Paul Mathews Exchange Building. The commissioners are scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St., in Greenville.
If approved, the committee will include Chris Kilmer and Larizza Harkey of the Hunt County Facilities Department, and Brian Toole, director of Hunt County Development. The county’s Purchasing Department will provide assistance to the committee but will not have a vote in the final recommendations to the Commissioner’s Court.
Hunt County purchased the building, including its multi-level parking lot, from the City of Greenville in 2015 for $2.5 million. The building, which is at the corner of Stonewall and Lee streets, had become a financial liability for the city. Lease payments from tenants covered less and less of the debt associated with improvements to the building.
Hunt County submitted the sole bid on the building, and the structure was included in long-range plans for county offices.
According to the building’s historical marker, the first bank in Greenville was the private Hunt County Bank, organized in 1879. The owners soon reorganized under the Federal Banking Act and the Greenville National Exchange Bank was chartered on Feb. 14, 1887. The name was shortened in the 1920s to the Greenville Exchange Bank, and it was moved to the building at 2500 Stonewall St. in 1927.
During the next few decades, the building also housed an assortment of professional offices. In 1962, the name changed again to the First Greenville National Bank. A year later, the building was remodeled. In 1985 it was closed as a banking institution. Although some offices stayed open for a time, the building was completely vacant by the time the City of Greenville and the Board of Development joined forces to start a renovation project in early 2001, transforming the structure into a one-stop government center. The restoration was completed in 2003. The building was renamed the Paul Mathews Exchange Building, in honor of the former bank president on the occasion of his 100th birthday on Jan. 3, 2004. The building includes 32,108 square feet of rentable space among eight floors.
As of early 2022, tenants in the building include the Hunt County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office, Department of Motor Vehicles Registration, Hunt County Veterans Services, Texas Department of Protective and Regulatory Services, Texas Department of Human Services, Workforce Solutions and the Greenville Board of Development.
Tuesday’s meeting will be open to the public and also streamed online via the county’s website at huntcounty.net.
