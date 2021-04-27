The Hunt County Commissioners Court intends today to address the status of the county’s rules regarding the operation of game rooms.
The commissioners are also expected to approve the suspension of the Hunt County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.
The regular session is set to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville. The meeting will be open to the public and will also be conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
• Among the action items on today’s agenda, County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray is expected to present a resolution adopting game room operations, which have been a source of multiple actions by law enforcement in recent years.
Former Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks conducted raids on several of the businesses that operated what are referred to as 8-liner machines, which can be found at game rooms across the state.
Under state law, the games are not necessarily illegal, depending on how they are played. There is an exemption for games which award non-cash prizes to winners, as long as the prize value does not exceed $5, or 10 times the cost of a single play on the device, whichever is less.
Ray explained such exemptions make it difficult for law enforcement to crack down on those game rooms which use the devices illegally.
“What we can do is regulate them,” he said, noting the proposed resolution would require the game rooms to follow rules against tinted windows, add adequate exterior lighting and obtain background checks for all employees.
“It is basically a resolution to ensure safety and to eliminate as much criminal activity as possible,” Ray said.
• The commissioners are also scheduled to consider a recommendation that the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office suspend the department’s K-9 program and to release the current K-9 Dixie to her handler, Deputy Barry Vose.
