Voters in Hunt County will be returning to the polls in early May to consider two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
The May 7 ballots will also include contested races for board members in four school districts and two major bond propositions; one calling for $169.4 million to pay for improvements in the Greenville Independent School District and the other asking voters for almost $650 million to pay for improvements to the Community Independent School District. Voters also will decide on two seats to the Greenville City Council.
The Community ISD is a public school district based in Nevada, Texas, serves students in southeastern Collin County and includes the towns of Copeville, Josephine, and Lavon. A small portion of Hunt County also lies within the district.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court is scheduled to meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday to meet with Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash, formally call for the election and establish the polling locations.
The meeting is set for the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville and will be open to the public and also streamed online via the “Commissioners Court Live Stream” on the county’s website at huntcounty.net
Early voting for the elections is scheduled April 25-May 3.
• Two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot.
Proposition 1 would authorize the state Legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 is a measure to increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
•The Greenville ISD bond proposal is calling for $101.5 million to pay for replacing Greenville Middle School, $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building, $23.6 million for renovations to the interior of Greenville High School, $6.5 million for construction of an agricultural science facility and $3.1 million for improvements to the district’s transportation services facility.
• The Community ISD is seeking $596.4 million in bonds to pay for new campuses, improvements to existing campuses, an agriculture facility, a career and technology education (CTE) facility, support facilities and the purchase of sites for additional campuses.
The district is also asking voters for $19.33 million to expand and renovate Braves Stadium and $35 million for construction of a multi-purpose indoor facility.
* The Greenville, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Wolfe City school districts will be conducting school board elections on May 7.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
