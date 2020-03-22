The Hunt County Commissioners Court is expected next week to approve repairs to the parking garage at the Paul Mathews Exchange Building.
The awarding of the almost $500,000 bid is included as part of a special session of the commissioners court, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson St. in Greenville.
The commissioners are scheduled to award a bid to Structural Technologies to repair the intermediate post-tension button head system at the Exchange Building Parking Garage, with the pricing based on a design from Freese & Nichols to replace 100 percent of the 96 parking locations with a new design engineered post-tensioned system. The total amount of $538,000 is included in the current county budget.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court hired Freese and Nichols in July 2019 to draft the design and engineering for the project.
One vehicle was damaged in August 2018 when a piece of the ceiling of the second floor of the structure became dislodged.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, although three spots located underneath the damaged portion were closed temporarily. Water was reported to have infiltrated a section of the concrete, causing it to come loose, damaging the back window of the vehicle.
The county provided a rental car to the owner of the vehicle and paid for repairs to the car.
Hunt County purchased the building, including the multi-level parking lot, from the city of Greenville in 2015 for $2.5 million.
